47th Annual Rouge River Cleanup
The city of Southfield will host the 47 th Annual Rouge River Cleanup Saturday, May 20 from 8 a.m. 1 p.m. The event is a half-day cleanup and celebration of the city's continued commitment to the restoration and revitalization of the Rouge River. The general public is invited to attend and participate.
Southfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|fieger law review
|May 12
|tooky
|1
|Holy F**k
|May 4
|Wham Balamb
|2
|Alabama
|May 2
|Binger
|1
|Owner accused of selling drugs at party story (Oct '09)
|Apr 27
|Grace55
|188
|Trump Peaceful Protest tonight (Nov '16)
|Apr 22
|Team Trump
|6
|Excellent chesterfield
|Apr '17
|Darrell Ruttan
|1
|Why are there no ground searches for Danielle S...
|Apr '17
|thisisgettingold
|32
