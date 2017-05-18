47th Annual Rouge River Cleanup

47th Annual Rouge River Cleanup

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday May 13 Read more: WXYZ

The city of Southfield will host the 47 th Annual Rouge River Cleanup Saturday, May 20 from 8 a.m. 1 p.m. The event is a half-day cleanup and celebration of the city's continued commitment to the restoration and revitalization of the Rouge River. The general public is invited to attend and participate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
fieger law review May 12 tooky 1
Holy F**k May 4 Wham Balamb 2
Alabama May 2 Binger 1
News Owner accused of selling drugs at party story (Oct '09) Apr 27 Grace55 188
Trump Peaceful Protest tonight (Nov '16) Apr 22 Team Trump 6
Excellent chesterfield Apr '17 Darrell Ruttan 1
Why are there no ground searches for Danielle S... Apr '17 thisisgettingold 32
See all Southfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southfield Forum Now

Southfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Microsoft
  5. China
  1. Wall Street
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Afghanistan
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Southfield, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,656 • Total comments across all topics: 281,121,848

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC