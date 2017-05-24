42ND STREET Opens Friday 6/2 in Outdo...

42ND STREET Opens Friday 6/2 in Outdoor Greek Theatre - Bloomfield Hills

Wednesday May 24

St. Dunstan's Theatre Guild of Cranbrook will close out their season this year with the show-stopping 42ND STREET. Come experience "theatre under the stars," as this classic musical will be performed in the beautiful outdoor Greek Theatre, located right behind the St. Dunstan's pavilion in Bloomfield Hills.

