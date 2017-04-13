Tax tips for last-minute filers - Thu, 13 Apr 2017 PST
But in Washington, D.C., Monday will be observed as Emancipation Day, which commemorates President Abraham Lincoln freeing about 3,100 slaves in the District of Columbia in 1862, nine months before his broader Emancipation Proclamation. People have a million reasons to procrastinate and, in some cases, run up against the tax filing deadline, which is April 18 this year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Southfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Owner accused of selling drugs at party story (Oct '09)
|Apr 27
|Grace55
|188
|Trump Peaceful Protest tonight
|Apr 22
|Team Trump
|6
|Excellent chesterfield
|Apr 8
|Darrell Ruttan
|1
|Why are there no ground searches for Danielle S...
|Apr 6
|thisisgettingold
|32
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Apr 2
|MisterMartini
|22
|Review: Wolfson Family Dentistry (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Chad
|4
|Police looking for man wanted for questioning i...
|Dec '16
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Southfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC