MOOG Steering and Suspension Brand Expands Coverage in March

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 04, 2017 -- MOOG®, the industry-leading steering and suspension brand from Federal-Mogul Motorparts, continued to expand its coverage in the month of March by introducing 41 new parts. In total, MOOG has brought 205 new parts to market in 2017. / EIN News / -- In the month of March, MOOG product engineers introduced 17 new Chassis products, including first-to-market Steering Tie Rod Ends for nearly 650,000 Chevrolet Malibus and Malibu Limiteds ; and Suspension Ball Joints for a variety of truck applications including the Chevrolet Kodiak C4500 and C5500 ; GMC Topkick C4500 and C5500 ; and Ford F450 Super Duty and F550 Super Duty .

