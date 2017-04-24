MOOG Steering and Suspension Brand Ex...

MOOG Steering and Suspension Brand Expands Coverage in March

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 4 Read more: World News Report

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 04, 2017 -- MOOG®, the industry-leading steering and suspension brand from Federal-Mogul Motorparts, continued to expand its coverage in the month of March by introducing 41 new parts.  In total, MOOG has brought 205 new parts to market in 2017.  / EIN News / -- In the month of March, MOOG product engineers introduced 17 new Chassis products, including first-to-market Steering Tie Rod Ends for nearly 650,000 Chevrolet Malibus and Malibu Limiteds ; and Suspension Ball Joints for a variety of truck applications including the Chevrolet Kodiak C4500 and C5500 ; GMC Topkick C4500 and C5500 ; and Ford F450 Super Duty and F550 Super Duty .

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Owner accused of selling drugs at party story (Oct '09) Apr 27 Grace55 188
Trump Peaceful Protest tonight Apr 22 Team Trump 6
Excellent chesterfield Apr 8 Darrell Ruttan 1
Why are there no ground searches for Danielle S... Apr 6 thisisgettingold 32
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Apr 2 MisterMartini 22
Review: Wolfson Family Dentistry (Jan '13) Mar '17 Chad 4
News Police looking for man wanted for questioning i... Dec '16 former democrat 1
See all Southfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southfield Forum Now

Southfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Iran
  5. North Korea
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
 

Southfield, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,274 • Total comments across all topics: 280,683,555

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC