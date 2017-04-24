Michigan man pleads guilty to sex tra...

Michigan man pleads guilty to sex trafficking of 17-year-old

Monday Apr 3

Andrew Golden, 35, pleaded guilty in Oakland County Circuit Court on March 30 to one count of human trafficking of a 17-year-old, Attorney General Bill Schuette's office announced Monday. "We have had so much activity from our human trafficking unit over the over the past several weeks, we can make no mistake: Human Trafficking is happening in Michigan," Schuette said in a statement.

