Marshmallows galore at annual drop

Marshmallows galore April 14 at the annual drop Get ready for the Oakland County Parks Great Marshmallow Drop at 10 a.m. Friday, April 14, in Southfield. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/04/10/marshmallow-drop-oakland-county-parks-easter/100033964/ Get ready for the Oakland County Parks Great Marshmallow Drop at 10 a.m. Friday, April 14, at Catalpa Oaks County Park, 27725 Greenfield Road, in Southfield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.