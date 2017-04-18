Federal-Mogul Motorparts Announces Le...

Federal-Mogul Motorparts Announces Leadership Changes

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Apr 18 Read more: GlobeNewswire

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 18, 2017 -- Federal-Mogul Motorparts today announced the following changes to its Chassis and Global Sealing, Engine and Underhood Service business units: Both Osterland and Frohock will report directly to Brad Norton, CEO, Federal-Mogul Motorparts and co-CEO, Federal-Mogul LLC. Osterland began his career with Federal-Mogul in 2002 and has since held positions of increasing responsibility including director, purchasing and supply chain, engine hard parts; director, purchasing, global aftermarket; director, business development, Global Chassis; and general manager, Global Steering and Suspension. Most recently, he was general manager, Chassis, Americas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at GlobeNewswire.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Owner accused of selling drugs at party story (Oct '09) Apr 27 Grace55 188
Trump Peaceful Protest tonight Apr 22 Team Trump 6
Excellent chesterfield Apr 8 Darrell Ruttan 1
Why are there no ground searches for Danielle S... Apr 6 thisisgettingold 32
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Apr 2 MisterMartini 22
Review: Wolfson Family Dentistry (Jan '13) Mar '17 Chad 4
News Police looking for man wanted for questioning i... Dec '16 former democrat 1
See all Southfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southfield Forum Now

Southfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Egypt
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Mexico
  3. Health Care
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Letterman
 

Southfield, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,274 • Total comments across all topics: 280,683,571

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC