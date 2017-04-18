Federal-Mogul Motorparts Announces Leadership Changes
SOUTHFIELD, Mich., April 18, 2017 -- Federal-Mogul Motorparts today announced the following changes to its Chassis and Global Sealing, Engine and Underhood Service business units: Both Osterland and Frohock will report directly to Brad Norton, CEO, Federal-Mogul Motorparts and co-CEO, Federal-Mogul LLC. Osterland began his career with Federal-Mogul in 2002 and has since held positions of increasing responsibility including director, purchasing and supply chain, engine hard parts; director, purchasing, global aftermarket; director, business development, Global Chassis; and general manager, Global Steering and Suspension. Most recently, he was general manager, Chassis, Americas.
