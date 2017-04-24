Denso in North America
Denso is a global automotive supplier of advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, powertrain control, electronics and information and safety. With its North American headquarters located in Southfield, Michigan, Denso employs more than 23,000 people at 30 consolidated companies and affiliates across the North American region.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mass Transit.
Add your comments below
Southfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Owner accused of selling drugs at party story (Oct '09)
|Apr 27
|Grace55
|188
|Trump Peaceful Protest tonight
|Apr 22
|Team Trump
|6
|Excellent chesterfield
|Apr 8
|Darrell Ruttan
|1
|Why are there no ground searches for Danielle S...
|Apr 6
|thisisgettingold
|32
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Apr 2
|MisterMartini
|22
|Review: Wolfson Family Dentistry (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Chad
|4
|Police looking for man wanted for questioning i...
|Dec '16
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Southfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC