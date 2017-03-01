Highlander Partners buys Hi-Tech
Highlander Partners, L.P., announced today the acquisition of Hi-Tech Industries, Inc. Hi-Tech, based in Farmington, Michigan, is a leading provider of a full line of professional car care product accessories and specialty aerosols to the automotive appearance industry. Hi-Tech will operate through a holding company owned by Highlander that has various investments in automotive appearance and maintenance products.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PE Hub.
Add your comments below
Southfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Feb 24
|Wth
|9
|Right-wing fringe group building multimedia emp...
|Feb 20
|Logic Analysis
|1
|Hate group.
|Feb 19
|Yuma15
|1
|Why are there no ground searches for Danielle S...
|Feb 2
|jack
|3
|Hail to our fearless leader
|Feb 2
|shortbus collage
|1
|Birmingham Art gallery owned by John McKinney (Jan '11)
|Jan 31
|NJFANZINI
|25
|Tiny Tim's Slot Car Racing and The Boys and Gir... (Sep '06)
|Jan 29
|Michael Hegyan
|33
Find what you want!
Search Southfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC