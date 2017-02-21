Writers Conference To Train Black Authorpreneurs How To Save Time and Money In Self-Publishing
The Red Ink Conference: The Premier Conference for Authors & Editors will empower attendees to write, edit and market their next bestseller - at a fraction of the cost. Many of the attendees will be indie authors who are just starting their publishing journey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Weekend.
Comments
Add your comments below
Southfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Right-wing fringe group building multimedia emp...
|Feb 20
|Logic Analysis
|1
|Hate group.
|Feb 19
|Yuma15
|1
|Why are there no ground searches for Danielle S...
|Feb 2
|jack
|3
|Hail to our fearless leader
|Feb 2
|shortbus collage
|1
|Birmingham Art gallery owned by John McKinney (Jan '11)
|Jan 31
|NJFANZINI
|25
|Tiny Tim's Slot Car Racing and The Boys and Gir... (Sep '06)
|Jan 29
|Michael Hegyan
|33
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Jan '17
|LookatCranberry
|8
Find what you want!
Search Southfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC