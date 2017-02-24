Some single parents are turning to Go...

Some single parents are turning to GoFundMe as a way to pay for college

Friday Feb 24 Read more: Denver Post

Southfield, Mi., native Emettra Nelson, one of 10 winners of a $10,000 GoFundMe Scholarship, was such a driven high school student that she earned a spot at Michigan State University on full scholarship. "I was determined not to let anything get in the way of my degree," she says.

