Some single parents are turning to GoFundMe as a way to pay for college Updated at

Southfield, Michigan, native Emettra Nelson, one of 1o winners of a $10,000 GoFundMe Scholarship, was such a driven high school student that she earned a spot at Michigan State University on full scholarship. "I was determined not to let anything get in the way of my degree," she says. But a positive pregnancy test at 19 left her asking, "What am I going to do?" Knowing that taking a break would mean forfeiting financial aid, Nelson finished the term, worked for a construction company over the summer as planned, and started her junior year nine months pregnant.

