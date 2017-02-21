Some single parents are turning to Go...

Some single parents are turning to GoFundMe as a way to pay for college Updated at

Next Story Prev Story
10 min ago Read more: Pocono Record

Southfield, Michigan, native Emettra Nelson, one of 1o winners of a $10,000 GoFundMe Scholarship, was such a driven high school student that she earned a spot at Michigan State University on full scholarship.  "I was determined not to let anything get in the way of my degree," she says. But a positive pregnancy test at 19 left her asking, "What am I going to do?"  Knowing that taking a break would mean forfeiting financial aid, Nelson finished the term, worked for a construction company over the summer as planned, and started her junior year nine months pregnant.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Sat Mrs Kowalski 10
News Right-wing fringe group building multimedia emp... Feb 20 Logic Analysis 1
Hate group. Feb 19 Yuma15 1
Why are there no ground searches for Danielle S... Feb 2 jack 3
Hail to our fearless leader Feb 2 shortbus collage 1
Birmingham Art gallery owned by John McKinney (Jan '11) Jan 31 NJFANZINI 25
Tiny Tim's Slot Car Racing and The Boys and Gir... (Sep '06) Jan 29 Michael Hegyan 33
See all Southfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southfield Forum Now

Southfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Libya
  5. North Korea
 

Southfield, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,020 • Total comments across all topics: 279,165,537

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC