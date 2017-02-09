Rubin: Refugees up, crime down in Southfield, elsewhere
Rubin: Refugees up, crime down in Southfield, elsewhere Along with the new faces, America's most welcoming cities have seen less violence and theft Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2k7euMB The Al Zoubi family, the first Syrian refugees in Metro Detroit, have lived in Dearborn since 2015. Despite fears and rhetoric, studies show no increase in crime after refugees arrive.
Southfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are there no ground searches for Danielle S...
|Feb 2
|jack
|3
|Hail to our fearless leader
|Feb 2
|shortbus collage
|1
|Birmingham Art gallery owned by John McKinney (Jan '11)
|Jan 31
|NJFANZINI
|25
|Tiny Tim's Slot Car Racing and The Boys and Gir... (Sep '06)
|Jan 29
|Michael Hegyan
|33
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Jan 18
|LookatCranberry
|8
|Why did white men mix with so many black women ... (Aug '08)
|Jan '17
|Say no to drugs
|356
|Caitie Pappas Forsyth (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|GetAlife
|2
