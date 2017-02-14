Ross Organic Wins BASF Colors & Effects Distributor of the Year Award
Ross Organic , an Azelis Americas company, was presented the first ever, 2016 BASF Colors & Effects Distributor of the Year Award during the BASF Annual Business Review meeting in Southfield, Michigan earlier in February. Winning the award was especially meaningful to the team at Ross Organic as they took over the sales & distribution of the Colors & Effects product line only two years ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HAPPI/Household & PP Industry.
Add your comments below
Southfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Right-wing fringe group building multimedia emp...
|1 hr
|Logic Analysis
|1
|Hate group.
|Sun
|Yuma15
|1
|Why are there no ground searches for Danielle S...
|Feb 2
|jack
|3
|Hail to our fearless leader
|Feb 2
|shortbus collage
|1
|Birmingham Art gallery owned by John McKinney (Jan '11)
|Jan 31
|NJFANZINI
|25
|Tiny Tim's Slot Car Racing and The Boys and Gir... (Sep '06)
|Jan 29
|Michael Hegyan
|33
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Jan '17
|LookatCranberry
|8
Find what you want!
Search Southfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC