Ross Organic Wins BASF Colors & Effects Distributor of the Year Award

Tuesday Feb 14

Ross Organic , an Azelis Americas company, was presented the first ever, 2016 BASF Colors & Effects Distributor of the Year Award during the BASF Annual Business Review meeting in Southfield, Michigan earlier in February. Winning the award was especially meaningful to the team at Ross Organic as they took over the sales & distribution of the Colors & Effects product line only two years ago.

