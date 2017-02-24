Police await lab analysis in Stislick...

Police await lab analysis in Stislicki case

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Feb 24 Read more: Westland Observer

Police await lab analysis in Stislicki case Waiting continues for the family as Farmington Hills police build their case. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/02/24/police-await-lab-analysis-stislicki-case/98349292/ It may not look like it from the outside, but Farmington Hills Police Chief Charles Nebus says progress is being made in the case of missing 28-year-old Danielle Stislicki .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Feb 25 Mrs Kowalski 10
News Right-wing fringe group building multimedia emp... Feb 20 Logic Analysis 1
Hate group. Feb 19 Yuma15 1
Why are there no ground searches for Danielle S... Feb 2 jack 3
Hail to our fearless leader Feb 2 shortbus collage 1
Birmingham Art gallery owned by John McKinney (Jan '11) Jan 31 NJFANZINI 25
Tiny Tim's Slot Car Racing and The Boys and Gir... (Sep '06) Jan 29 Michael Hegyan 33
See all Southfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southfield Forum Now

Southfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. China
  1. Space Station
  2. Iraq
  3. Egypt
  4. Iran
  5. South Korea
 

Southfield, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,414 • Total comments across all topics: 279,204,950

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC