Lear snaps up seat business in Europe
In a further consolidation of the global auto seating segment, Lear Corp. said last week it will spend $307 million to buy the seat business of Grupo Antolin. The move gives Lear deep new business relations in Europe, where Grupo Antolin of Burgos, Spain, is concentrated.
