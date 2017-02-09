Fiat Chrysler invites high school stu...

Fiat Chrysler invites high school students to design a Dodge for 2047

Tuesday Feb 7 Read more: Digital Trends

What will cars look like in 30 years? Will they be autonomous ? Will they be powered by batteries ? Fuel cells ? Will they have advanced connectivity features, or lasers, perhaps? It's unclear what the future holds, but Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is trying to recruit the people that will design it. For the fifth year, the automaker is running a design contest for high school students in grades 10-12.

