Fiat Chrysler invites high school students to design a Dodge for 2047
What will cars look like in 30 years? Will they be autonomous ? Will they be powered by batteries ? Fuel cells ? Will they have advanced connectivity features, or lasers, perhaps? It's unclear what the future holds, but Fiat Chrysler Automobiles is trying to recruit the people that will design it. For the fifth year, the automaker is running a design contest for high school students in grades 10-12.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Digital Trends.
Add your comments below
Southfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are there no ground searches for Danielle S...
|Feb 2
|jack
|3
|Hail to our fearless leader
|Feb 2
|shortbus collage
|1
|Birmingham Art gallery owned by John McKinney (Jan '11)
|Jan 31
|NJFANZINI
|25
|Tiny Tim's Slot Car Racing and The Boys and Gir... (Sep '06)
|Jan 29
|Michael Hegyan
|33
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Jan 18
|LookatCranberry
|8
|Why did white men mix with so many black women ... (Aug '08)
|Jan '17
|Say no to drugs
|356
|Caitie Pappas Forsyth (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|GetAlife
|2
Find what you want!
Search Southfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC