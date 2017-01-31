The Top Five Rejected Presidential Limousine Proposals
It seems that there's been a presidential election recently, and that tomorrow is the Presidential Inauguration? Why wasn't the news covering this? This seems important. It also seems that tomorrow the newest version of the Beast , the custom-built Presidential Limousine-State Car will be revealed.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.
Add your comments below
Southfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Birmingham Art gallery owned by John McKinney (Jan '11)
|Tue
|NJFANZINI
|25
|Tiny Tim's Slot Car Racing and The Boys and Gir... (Sep '06)
|Sun
|Michael Hegyan
|33
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Jan 18
|LookatCranberry
|8
|Why are there no ground searches for Danielle S...
|Jan 18
|LookatCranberry
|2
|Why did white men mix with so many black women ... (Aug '08)
|Jan 2
|Say no to drugs
|356
|Caitie Pappas Forsyth (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|GetAlife
|2
|Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08)
|Dec '16
|Cecilia
|285
Find what you want!
Search Southfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC