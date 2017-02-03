Police searching for woman last spotted at hotel
Southfield police are asking for the public's help to find a woman who they are worried is possibly being held against her will. Police say they were called to the Hilton Garden Inn on American Drive on January 8 around 4:30 p.m. to check on the safety of a woman who was involved in a fight at the hotel.
