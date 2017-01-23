NEWS Plastics M&A remains hot, valuations on the rise
Optimism usually abounds at the start of a new year, and 2017 is no exception where North American mergers and acquisitions pros are concerned. Most see plastics M&A activity in 2017 exceeding or at least matching 2016's deal volume.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
