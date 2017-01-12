NEWS Auto show visitors can shop for ...

NEWS Auto show visitors can shop for jobs as well as cars in Detroit

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: Plastics News

At the 2013 North American International Auto Show, supplier Denso Corp. announced it would invest $750 million in the United States and add 1,200 jobs - including 266 jobs at its in-house plastics processing facility in Battle Creek, Mich. At Denso Michigan Manufacturing Inc. in Battle Creek, that increase beyond the original plans included an additional $37 million and another 125 jobs for its thermal management unit, which was announced in June.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 6
Why did white men mix with so many black women ... (Aug '08) Jan 2 Say no to drugs 356
Why are there no ground searches for Danielle S... Dec 29 Crystal Vision 1
Caitie Pappas Forsyth (Nov '14) Dec 27 GetAlife 2
News Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08) Dec 21 Cecilia 285
Why do white people mimic black features? (Aug '08) Dec 19 thats bs 351
News Police looking for man wanted for questioning i... Dec 18 former democrat 1
See all Southfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southfield Forum Now

Southfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bin Laden
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. South Korea
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Michael Jackson
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Sudan
 

Southfield, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,295 • Total comments across all topics: 277,873,723

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC