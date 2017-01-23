IAC names leaders for cockpit, soft trim businesses

Auto interior supplier, International Automotive Components Group SA has named Terrence Gohl chief operating officer for its cockpit and overhead systems business and Maurice Sessel president, North America for its soft trim and acoustics business. Gohl was previously CEO and president of Key Plastics LLC. His 30-year auto career includes leadership roles at Tier 1 suppliers, such as Visteon Corp., Tower Automotive and Lear Corp. Sessel served as president of IAC's North American region and will continue to be based at the company's Southfield, Mich., location.

