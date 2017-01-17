Hurricane Electric Expands Global IP Transit Network to Michigan
Hurricane Electric , the world's largest IPv6-native Internet backbone, announced today that it has established a core network Point of Presence at 123Net's premier DC1 data center. Located at 24700 Northwestern Highway, Suite 700, in the Detroit suburb of Southfield, Michigan.
