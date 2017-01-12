Friends, family remain hopeful missin...

Friends, family remain hopeful missing woman will be found

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jan 12 Read more: Westland Observer

Friends, family remain hopeful missing woman will be found It's been six weeks, but friends of Dani Stislicki are still hoping, waiting for her safe return. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/farmington/2017/01/12/friends-family-remain-hopeful-missing-woman-found/96485226/ Pastor Anthony Johnson related a story Thursday night about how he recently had to wait an anxious 20 minutes for his daughter to get home from school because her bus was late.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Hiller's Markets Quits Smoking Fri Hahahahahahaha 2
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Jan 5 Mrs Kowalski 6
Why did white men mix with so many black women ... (Aug '08) Jan 2 Say no to drugs 356
Why are there no ground searches for Danielle S... Dec 29 Crystal Vision 1
Caitie Pappas Forsyth (Nov '14) Dec 27 GetAlife 2
News Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08) Dec 21 Cecilia 285
Why do white people mimic black features? (Aug '08) Dec 19 thats bs 351
See all Southfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southfield Forum Now

Southfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Michael Jackson
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Mexico
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Climate Change
  5. Super Bowl
 

Southfield, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,468 • Total comments across all topics: 277,945,915

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC