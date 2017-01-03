Former prison site to be transformed into shopping, residential area
A former prison site could soon see a transformation into a mixed-use development with retail, residential and community elements. The former Robert Scott Correctional Facility on Five Mile and Beck roads in Northville Township was sold for $8.5 million to Northville Five LLC, an affiliate of Southfield-based REDICO .
