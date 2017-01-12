Dan Gilbert talks jobs, new office tenants, and more skyscrapers in Detroit
The North American International Auto Show has kicked off in Detroit and already, Dan Gilbert is making news. Sunday night, he sat down for an interview with Bloomberg Television anchor Betty Liu and said that a major new office tenant would be moving into downtown soon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Curbed Detroit.
Comments
Add your comments below
Southfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Jan 5
|Mrs Kowalski
|6
|Why did white men mix with so many black women ... (Aug '08)
|Jan 2
|Say no to drugs
|356
|Why are there no ground searches for Danielle S...
|Dec 29
|Crystal Vision
|1
|Caitie Pappas Forsyth (Nov '14)
|Dec 27
|GetAlife
|2
|Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08)
|Dec 21
|Cecilia
|285
|Why do white people mimic black features? (Aug '08)
|Dec 19
|thats bs
|351
|Police looking for man wanted for questioning i...
|Dec 18
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Southfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC