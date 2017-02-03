Covisint Recognized as Supplier of the Year for Second Consecutive Year by SAIC General Motors
Covisint Corporation today announced it has been recognized as a supplier of the year by SAIC General Motors for the second consecutive year during the Annual Suppliers' Conference and 2016 Suppliers' Awards Ceremony, held in Wuhan City, January 21, 2017. SAIC General Motors recognizes suppliers who have made significant contributions to the company during the last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PR-inside.com.
Add your comments below
Southfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are there no ground searches for Danielle S...
|Feb 2
|jack
|3
|Hail to our fearless leader
|Feb 2
|shortbus collage
|1
|Birmingham Art gallery owned by John McKinney (Jan '11)
|Jan 31
|NJFANZINI
|25
|Tiny Tim's Slot Car Racing and The Boys and Gir... (Sep '06)
|Jan 29
|Michael Hegyan
|33
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|Jan 18
|LookatCranberry
|8
|Why did white men mix with so many black women ... (Aug '08)
|Jan '17
|Say no to drugs
|356
|Caitie Pappas Forsyth (Nov '14)
|Dec '16
|GetAlife
|2
Find what you want!
Search Southfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC