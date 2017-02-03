Covisint Recognized as Supplier of th...

Covisint Recognized as Supplier of the Year for Second Consecutive Year by SAIC General Motors

Tuesday Jan 24 Read more: PR-inside.com

Covisint Corporation today announced it has been recognized as a supplier of the year by SAIC General Motors for the second consecutive year during the Annual Suppliers' Conference and 2016 Suppliers' Awards Ceremony, held in Wuhan City, January 21, 2017. SAIC General Motors recognizes suppliers who have made significant contributions to the company during the last year.

