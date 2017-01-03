Cop imposters steal Porsche after forcing man to strip, police say
Soon after spotting a flashing blue light in his rear-view mirror Wednesday, a 30-year-old Southfield man was forced to strip while carjackers stole his 2006 black Porsche Cayenne, police say. The victim was driving along Westland Road, near the intersection of Evergreen and Eight Mile, about 3:10 a.m. when a blue or green late-model Chrysler pulled up behind him.
Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.
Add your comments below
Southfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|21 hr
|Mrs Kowalski
|6
|Why did white men mix with so many black women ... (Aug '08)
|Jan 2
|Say no to drugs
|356
|Why are there no ground searches for Danielle S...
|Dec 29
|Crystal Vision
|1
|Caitie Pappas Forsyth (Nov '14)
|Dec 27
|GetAlife
|2
|Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08)
|Dec 21
|Cecilia
|285
|Why do white people mimic black features? (Aug '08)
|Dec 19
|thats bs
|351
|Police looking for man wanted for questioning i...
|Dec 18
|former democrat
|1
Find what you want!
Search Southfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC