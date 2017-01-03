Cop imposters steal Porsche after forcing man to strip, police say

Soon after spotting a flashing blue light in his rear-view mirror Wednesday, a 30-year-old Southfield man was forced to strip while carjackers stole his 2006 black Porsche Cayenne, police say. The victim was driving along Westland Road, near the intersection of Evergreen and Eight Mile, about 3:10 a.m. when a blue or green late-model Chrysler pulled up behind him.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.