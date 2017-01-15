Blainea s Best
If you have an extraordinary woman in your life, we want to know about her! On February 12, the Blaine Fowler Morning Show will be saluting 10 extraordinary women with a luncheon at Sweet Magnolia's Southern Cooking in Southfield. We'll be honoring those who have made a difference, either in their community, in the workplace, or at home.
