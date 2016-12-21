Search conducted at home for Danielle Stislicki
Farmington Hills police say they conducted a search at a home in Berkley on Thursday night in connection to Danielle Stislicki. The 28-year-old woman went missing on Dec. 2, and police came out last week saying they suspect a crime was committed in her missing case.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WXYZ.
Comments
Add your comments below
Southfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Why are there no ground searches for Danielle S...
|48 min
|Crystal Vision
|1
|Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi...
|53 min
|Crystal Vision
|3
|Caitie Pappas Forsyth (Nov '14)
|Tue
|GetAlife
|2
|Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08)
|Dec 21
|Cecilia
|285
|Why do white people mimic black features? (Aug '08)
|Dec 19
|thats bs
|351
|Police looking for man wanted for questioning i...
|Dec 18
|former democrat
|1
|Tiny Tim's Slot Car Racing and The Boys and Gir... (Sep '06)
|Dec 11
|Paulmc5121
|32
Find what you want!
Search Southfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC