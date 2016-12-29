Rubin: With sinkhole damage, sorry - ...

Rubin: With sinkhole damage, sorry - you're not covered

Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Detroit News

Rubin: With sinkhole damage, sorry - you're not covered Nightmare in Fraser prompts the question, and virtually none of us are insured against our homes falling into holes Check out this story on detroitnews.com: http://detne.ws/2iKOfet If the first thought is sympathy for the people whose homes have been fractured by the gaping sinkhole in Fraser, the reasonable second thought is self-preservation: Am I covered for that? According to the Insurance Institute of Michigan , virtually no one here buys sinkhole insurance because, well, we don't get sinkholes - at least not outside Fraser, and not at the hand of nature.

