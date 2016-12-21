Ohio Gov. John Kasich vetoes bill prohibiting abortions after detection of fetal heartbeat

John Kasich speaks addresses the Oakland County Republican Party and the 9th District Republican Party's Calvin Coolidge Breakfast in Southfield, Mich., on July 25. Ohio Gov. John Kasich vetoed a bill that would have banned abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected but signed a separate measure outlawing the procedure in the state after 20 weeks. In a statement from his office, Kasich said he vetoed the amendment - commonly known as the "Heartbeat Bill" - due to similar measures being struck down in other states.

