Meet a businessman who collects gnomes

Friday Dec 2

Meet a businessman who collects gnomes Tim Travis also owns a tugboat, and keeps goats and chickens on his property Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/2016/12/02/meet-businessman-who-collects-gnomes/94790324/ If you're going to work in a garden all day, you may as well dress up like a gnome occasionally. Tim Travis, owner of Goldner Walsh Garden & Home in Pontiac , is being recognized Tuesday as the 2016 Business Person of the Year at the Birmingham Bloomfield Chamber's annual meeting at the Birmingham Country Club.

