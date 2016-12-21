How to get a free ride home on New Ye...

How to get a free ride home on New Year's Eve

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: MLive.com

A Southfield-based law firm is offering to pay for rides home on New Year's Eve as a means of preventing drunk driving. Christensen Law, a personal injury law firm, is sponsoring a "Safe Ride Home" program for people who had "one too many" before getting on the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at MLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why are there no ground searches for Danielle S... 15 hr Crystal Vision 1
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... 15 hr Crystal Vision 3
Caitie Pappas Forsyth (Nov '14) Tue GetAlife 2
News Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08) Dec 21 Cecilia 285
Why do white people mimic black features? (Aug '08) Dec 19 thats bs 351
News Police looking for man wanted for questioning i... Dec 18 former democrat 1
Tiny Tim's Slot Car Racing and The Boys and Gir... (Sep '06) Dec 11 Paulmc5121 32
See all Southfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southfield Forum Now

Southfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. South Korea
  5. Iraq
  1. Climate Change
  2. Wall Street
  3. Mexico
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Serena Williams
 

Southfield, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,201 • Total comments across all topics: 277,444,152

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC