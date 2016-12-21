How to get a free ride home on New Year's Eve
A Southfield-based law firm is offering to pay for rides home on New Year's Eve as a means of preventing drunk driving. Christensen Law, a personal injury law firm, is sponsoring a "Safe Ride Home" program for people who had "one too many" before getting on the road.
