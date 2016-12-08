Houses proposed for Deeplands estate
A group of hometown developers hope their plans go well enough to start construction next year on the Grosse Pointes' first new subdivision in decades.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Grosse Pointe News Online.
Comments
Add your comments below
Southfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Cecilia
|285
|Why do white people mimic black features? (Aug '08)
|Dec 19
|thats bs
|351
|Police looking for man wanted for questioning i...
|Dec 18
|former democrat
|1
|Tiny Tim's Slot Car Racing and The Boys and Gir... (Sep '06)
|Dec 11
|Paulmc5121
|32
|Pharmacy
|Dec 3
|jake1976
|2
|Trump Peaceful Protest tonight
|Dec 3
|Short Stick
|4
|Officer finds body of man burning near Dumpster...
|Nov '16
|ThomasA
|2
Find what you want!
Search Southfield Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC