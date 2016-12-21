Ford Lays Out Conditions For Working With President Trump
Ford has come a long way in defending itself from targeted attacks and threats by President-elect Donald Trump, and CEO Mark Fields is now taking his company's position as the top automotive manufacturer in America to lay down some ground rules. After confirming that it would be moving its small vehicle production from Michigan to Mexico, being threatened by then-candidate Trump with a 35 percent tariff on the vehicles manufactured at the new Mexican plant and imported to America, and then having to publicly explain to Trump and much of America that the jobs are not leaving the Michigan plant, but instead being replaced by different assembly lines, Ford has had to toughen up its image and its attitude in the industry.
Southfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Cecilia
|285
|Why do white people mimic black features? (Aug '08)
|Dec 19
|thats bs
|351
|Police looking for man wanted for questioning i...
|Dec 18
|former democrat
|1
|Tiny Tim's Slot Car Racing and The Boys and Gir... (Sep '06)
|Dec 11
|Paulmc5121
|32
|Pharmacy
|Dec 3
|jake1976
|2
|Trump Peaceful Protest tonight
|Dec 3
|Short Stick
|4
|Officer finds body of man burning near Dumpster...
|Nov '16
|ThomasA
|2
