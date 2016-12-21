Ford Lays Out Conditions For Working ...

Ford Lays Out Conditions For Working With President Trump

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Dec 2 Read more: Jalopnik

Ford has come a long way in defending itself from targeted attacks and threats by President-elect Donald Trump, and CEO Mark Fields is now taking his company's position as the top automotive manufacturer in America to lay down some ground rules. After confirming that it would be moving its small vehicle production from Michigan to Mexico, being threatened by then-candidate Trump with a 35 percent tariff on the vehicles manufactured at the new Mexican plant and imported to America, and then having to publicly explain to Trump and much of America that the jobs are not leaving the Michigan plant, but instead being replaced by different assembly lines, Ford has had to toughen up its image and its attitude in the industry.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Jalopnik.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08) Wed Cecilia 285
Why do white people mimic black features? (Aug '08) Dec 19 thats bs 351
News Police looking for man wanted for questioning i... Dec 18 former democrat 1
Tiny Tim's Slot Car Racing and The Boys and Gir... (Sep '06) Dec 11 Paulmc5121 32
Pharmacy Dec 3 jake1976 2
Trump Peaceful Protest tonight Dec 3 Short Stick 4
News Officer finds body of man burning near Dumpster... Nov '16 ThomasA 2
See all Southfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southfield Forum Now

Southfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Iran
  5. Pope Francis
  1. Bill Clinton
  2. Ebola
  3. Wall Street
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Supreme Court
 

Southfield, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,335 • Total comments across all topics: 277,266,182

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC