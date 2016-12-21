Cocaine trafficking suspect arrested at Louisville International Airport
The arrest of Leron Louis Liggins, 28, of Southfield, MI, came after his bag was flagged by TSA agents. After being detained by airport police, a search of the luggage uncovered approximately one kilo of cocaine wrapped in Saran Wrap and towels.
