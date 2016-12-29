a Mother's Pain: Support crucial as d...

a Mother's Pain: Support crucial as daughter still missing

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 29 Read more: Westland Observer

A MOTHER'S PAIN: Support crucial as daughter still missing Ann Stislicki said she and her husband, Richard, "pray for the perseverance" to stay strong with their daughter missing. Check out this story on HometownLife.com: http://www.hometownlife.com/story/news/local/farmington/2016/12/29/mothers-pain-support-crucial-family-awaits-news-farmington-hills-missing-woman/95965516/ Ann Stislicki watches every calendar page turn, and she knows - deep down - what it means when they turn with still no sign of her missing daughter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Westland Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Southfield Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Why did white men mix with so many black women ... (Aug '08) 17 hr caramel_blackgal 355
Why are there no ground searches for Danielle S... Dec 29 Crystal Vision 1
News Security Guard's Home Reportedly Searched In Mi... Dec 29 Crystal Vision 3
Caitie Pappas Forsyth (Nov '14) Dec 27 GetAlife 2
News Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08) Dec 21 Cecilia 285
Why do white people mimic black features? (Aug '08) Dec 19 thats bs 351
News Police looking for man wanted for questioning i... Dec 18 former democrat 1
See all Southfield Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Southfield Forum Now

Southfield Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Southfield Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Bill Clinton
  3. South Korea
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Gunman
  1. Iraq
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
 

Southfield, MI

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,801 • Total comments across all topics: 277,539,290

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC