Adient to spend $75 million to buy, renovate new headquarters in Detroit
The automotive seating and electronics supplier plans to spend a total of $97.5 million on the move, including $20 million to $25 million to purchase the 10-story building at 243 W. Congress St. and another $50 million to renovate it, plus work on a parking structure. The move-in will take upward of two years, the company said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Automotive News.
Southfield Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Ferndale couple accused of kidnapping, extortion (Mar '08)
|Wed
|Cecilia
|285
|Why do white people mimic black features? (Aug '08)
|Dec 19
|thats bs
|351
|Police looking for man wanted for questioning i...
|Dec 18
|former democrat
|1
|Tiny Tim's Slot Car Racing and The Boys and Gir... (Sep '06)
|Dec 11
|Paulmc5121
|32
|Pharmacy
|Dec 3
|jake1976
|2
|Trump Peaceful Protest tonight
|Dec 3
|Short Stick
|4
|Officer finds body of man burning near Dumpster...
|Nov '16
|ThomasA
|2
