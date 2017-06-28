Zillow Threatens N.C.'s Kate Wagner over McMansion Hell Blog

A threatened lawsuit from the giant Zillow corporation over her McMansion Hell blog has landed North Carolina-raised musician-designer-composer Kate Wagner in the midst of a legal wrangle between homegrown cyber-lore and corporate America. Wagner, a UNC-Greensboro grad from Southern Pines, started McMansion Hell less than a year ago as a vehicle for her mordant, satirical, often hilarious comments on the stylings of giant suburban homes.

