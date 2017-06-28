Zillow Threatens N.C.'s Kate Wagner over McMansion Hell Blog
A threatened lawsuit from the giant Zillow corporation over her McMansion Hell blog has landed North Carolina-raised musician-designer-composer Kate Wagner in the midst of a legal wrangle between homegrown cyber-lore and corporate America. Wagner, a UNC-Greensboro grad from Southern Pines, started McMansion Hell less than a year ago as a vehicle for her mordant, satirical, often hilarious comments on the stylings of giant suburban homes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Independent Weekly.
Add your comments below
Southern Pines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When is the 5 mile yard sale? (May '08)
|Mar '17
|hillbill
|80
|J&C Consignment in Pinehurst
|Feb '17
|sadair
|1
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Dolly
|38
|Carthage woman, 93, dies after driving into house
|Jan '17
|afrosheba
|1
|Lost Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog in Southern Pine... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|TGreenslit
|1
|Any restaurants open for Thanksgiving dinner? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Clammers
|10
|Village Urges Publix Developer to Reconsider Ac... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Native
|7
Find what you want!
Search Southern Pines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC