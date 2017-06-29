Towns Hold Joint Meeting to Discuss D...

Towns Hold Joint Meeting to Discuss DOT Plan

Tuesday Jun 27 Read more: The Pilot

Time is short and patience is running thin for local elected leaders concerned about a proposed multi-million dollar road improvement project on U.S. 15/501 and U.S. 1. On Monday, a joint meeting brought together the Aberdeen Town Board and Southern Pines Town Council to discuss the design and where they will go from here. "How best can we come up with a solution that everyone is comfortable with? We are hearing from business owners who have concerns about the intersections.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Pilot.

