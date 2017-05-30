Three Already Planning Race for Sheri...

Three Already Planning Race for Sheriff's Office in '18

Read more: The Pilot

With 11 months to go before voters hit the polls, Sheriff Neil Godfrey has announced his bid for re-election - and he already has two challengers. Steve Adams, a radio station owner who lost to Godfrey during the 2014 election, and Ronald "Ronnie" Fields, a former Carthage mayor who previously worked at the Sheriff's Office and the state Highway Patrol, have filed candidate campaign committee forms with the Moore County Board of Elections.

  1. Climate Change
  2. China
  3. Gunman
  4. Microsoft
  5. Health Care
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Stanley Cup
  3. North Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Tornado
 

