Three Already Planning Race for Sheriff's Office in '18

With 11 months to go before voters hit the polls, Sheriff Neil Godfrey has announced his bid for re-election - and he already has two challengers. Steve Adams, a radio station owner who lost to Godfrey during the 2014 election, and Ronald "Ronnie" Fields, a former Carthage mayor who previously worked at the Sheriff's Office and the state Highway Patrol, have filed candidate campaign committee forms with the Moore County Board of Elections.

