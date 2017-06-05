Suspects Named in Southern Pines Robbery
The Southern Pines Police Department announced Tuesday that it had obtained warrants charging Stephen Edward Bender, 23, and Kristopher Dean Onorati, 32, with the robbery, which was reported about 12:15 p.m. Saturday in the 300 block of Northwest Broad Street. The 29-year-old victim was reportedly walking on the road when he was approached by two unarmed male suspects in a white and blue pickup truck.
