Suspect in Moore robbery arrested Updated at

The second of two men wanted in connection with a robbery in downtown Southern Pines earlier this month has been arrested. Stephen Edward Bender, 23, of Meadowfield Circle, Aberdeen, was arrested Friday and charged with common law robbery, assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and a parole violation.

