SP Police Find 5 Pounds of 'High-Grade Marijuana' on Highway
Authorities are searching for the person who left "five pounds of high-grade marijuana" on U.S. 1 near Pennsylvania Avenue. The marijuana was found about 6 p.m. Friday and is believed to "have fallen from a vehicle," according to the Southern Pines Police Department.
