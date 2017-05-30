Shea s 82, in a wheelchair and accused of killing her husband, 76
One of North Carolina's most unlikely murder suspects - a disabled 82-year-old woman - was in a wheelchair when she appeared in Moore County Superior Court this week, hoping to get her bond reduced. An attorney for Margaret Francis Kellis, 82, of Aberdeen, hoped to convince Judge James Ammons Jr. this week to reduce her bond from $1 million to $100,000, reported The Southern Pines Pilot on Friday.
