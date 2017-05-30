Sandhills Childrena s Center Duck Derby slated for Sunday at Hitchcock Creek -
The nonprofit center has two campuses, one in Rockingham and another in Southern Pines, and provides educational and therapeutic services for kids up to 5 years old, both with and without disabilities. It is a United Way partnering agency and receives funding from the Richmond County Partnership for Children.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Richmond County Daily Journal.
Add your comments below
Southern Pines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When is the 5 mile yard sale? (May '08)
|Mar '17
|hillbill
|80
|J&C Consignment in Pinehurst
|Feb '17
|sadair
|1
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Dolly
|38
|Carthage woman, 93, dies after driving into house
|Jan '17
|afrosheba
|1
|Lost Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog in Southern Pine... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|TGreenslit
|1
|Any restaurants open for Thanksgiving dinner? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Clammers
|10
|Village Urges Publix Developer to Reconsider Ac... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Native
|7
Find what you want!
Search Southern Pines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC