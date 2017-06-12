Run for Veterans Awareness
Eight runners in bright yellow tank tops came through downtown Southern Pines Monday afternoon as part of a nationwide effort to raise awareness about veteran issues. While most college students are spending their summers lounging at the beach and taking a break, cadets from the University of Delaware, current Army officers, and members of Reviresco, are running 1,400 miles from New York City to Miami to help raise veteran awareness.
