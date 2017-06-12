Homeowners fight to keep Publix out of Chatham County neighborhood
A Charlotte-based developer, Morgan Property Group, plans to build a retail center on 27 acres of land between a neighborhood and U.S. 15-501, but neighbors on Polks Landing Road are not happy. In its application, Morgan Property Group says "the need for goods and services" is growing as more neighborhoods mushroom along U.S. 15-501, a major artery between Chapel Hill and Pittsboro.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WRAL.com.
Add your comments below
Southern Pines Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|When is the 5 mile yard sale? (May '08)
|Mar '17
|hillbill
|80
|J&C Consignment in Pinehurst
|Feb '17
|sadair
|1
|Ex-wife charged with murder (Dec '08)
|Jan '17
|Dolly
|38
|Carthage woman, 93, dies after driving into house
|Jan '17
|afrosheba
|1
|Lost Dog, Bernese Mountain Dog in Southern Pine... (Dec '16)
|Dec '16
|TGreenslit
|1
|Any restaurants open for Thanksgiving dinner? (Nov '09)
|Nov '16
|Clammers
|10
|Village Urges Publix Developer to Reconsider Ac... (Oct '16)
|Oct '16
|Native
|7
Find what you want!
Search Southern Pines Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC