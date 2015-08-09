It took just 25 minutes of deliberation for a New Hanover County jury to find a man guilty of first-degree rape on Tuesday. Damien Aaron White, 26 of Southern Pines, was sentenced to a minimum of 25 years in prison at the conclusion of a trial that began May 30. According to a news release, witnesses heard a female screaming for someone to help her in the area of Quince Alley near Water Street in downtown Wilmington on Aug. 9, 2015.

